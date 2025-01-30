The Washington Wizards are 6-40 and have lost 15 straight games

In 2023-24, the Washington Wizards finished 15-67. Through 46 games in 2024-25, the team is 6-40. That is last place in the Eastern Conference.

On top of that, Washington has lost 15 straight games. That includes a 106-82 blowout against the Raptors on Wednesday evening. The NBA record for most consecutive losses is 28 and the Wizards are more than halfway there. When will Washington get their next win?

The Wizards have one of the worst all-time winning percentages in league history

With last night’s 106-82 loss, the Washington Wizards became the first team with multiple 15-game losing streaks in a season since 2011. The 2011 Charlotte Bobcats went 7-59 and hold the worst winning percentage in NBA history at .106. pic.twitter.com/FrLdXeifcV — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 30, 2025



During the 2024-25 regular season, the Washington Wizards have had multiple 15+ games losing streaks. From November 2 – December 5, the Wizards lost 16 straight games. That is tied for the longest losing streak in franchise history. With a loss on Thursday to the Lakers, Washington would have multiple 16+ games losing streaks in one season. If that streak carries on with a loss on Saturday to Minnesota, 17 straight losses would be the new record.

Not only are the Wizards losing a ton of games this season but several of them have been blowouts. Their loss on Wednesday to the Raptors was their 17th time this season losing by 20+ points. Just five of their 40 losses in 2024-25 have been by five or fewer points. In 46 games this season, the team is being outscored by an average of (14.74) points per game. If the season ended today, that would be the second-worst point differential in league history.

The Wizards are easily the worst team in the NBA this season. Even the 15th-place Utah Jazz have double-digit wins. With the trade deadline nearing, the Wizards could look to add draft assets. Kyle Kuzma is reportedly unhappy with the team and there are rumors of the Wizards potentially trading him. Jonas Valanciunas has been brought up in trade discussions as well. Star talent is hard to come by on Washington’s roster and that’s why they are 6-40.