Three Offseason Targets for the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets fell in the second round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves. If it showcased anything, it is that their second unit needs some re-tooling. The jury is still out on if they will be able to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the team will only have about the $5.2 million taxpayer mid-level exception to use on the open market if their starting shooting guard does decide to leave. As a result, their free agent targets are going to be limited. However, there are still some savvy role players they could get if they play their cards correctly.

Three Role Players the Denver Nuggets Could Target This Offseason

Kelly Olynyk

Another elite passing big man, Olynyk would be a solid backup center who could keep the offense flowing during the non-Nikola Jokic minutes. He is also dependable as he logged a career-high 34.6 minutes per game last year. Olynyk also logged his best scoring output of his career last year with the Toronto Raptors averaging 12.7 points per game after being traded. While the veteran center may not bring the physicality someone like Andre Drummond would bring, he would still be a key addition to a bench that could use some offensive potency.

Delon Wright

Wright is one of the more underrated players in the league. The numbers may not jump off the page, but he would still bring value to Denver’s second unit. He is another versatile player who would bring some much-needed shooting to the Nuggets. Not mention, Wright has shown an ability to be a playmaker in spurts throughout his career. This would not be the splashiest signing for the Nuggets, but it would be an extremely get for the Nuggets.

Lonnie Walker

The Denver Nuggets have seemingly been unable to fill the void left by Bruce Brown from their championship season. A player like Lonnie Walker would fit this prototype. He would be a cheap option for Denver and give the Nuggets a definite sixth man off their bench. With the Brooklyn Nets, Walker was solid in the sixth man role tallying 9.7 points per game. This would also allow Peyton Watson and Christian Braun to play to their strengths once again which is on the defensive end of the floor. While the Denver Nuggets cannot be too picky in the upcoming free agency period, there are still quality role players they could bid for this coming offseason.