The Oklahoma City Thunder have an extremely bright future. Despite getting knocked out of the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder still showed they are going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. They finished with the one seed in the Western Conference going 57-25. With free agency coming up, the Thunder have plenty of cap space (approximately $35 million) to lure a key role player to the team this summer. There are at least three players who would be solid fits with this current Oklahoma City Thunder squad.

Three Offseason Targets for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton should be the first name on the Thunder’s big board of potential offseason targets. The Thunder’s lack of size was magnified in their series loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma City finished 27th in rebounding rate this past season. If there is one area they must address, it is the rebounding department. Nic Claxton would alleviate many of these woes on the glass as he grabbed 9.9 boards per game. Not to mention, he would blend in with the youth at only 25 years old and serve as a rim-protector as he tallied 2.1 blocks per game this past year. This would also allow Chet Holmgren to flourish in the face-up game at the power forward position and really showcase his skills as a stretch big.

Buddy Hield

A team like the Thunder could always use a veteran three-point scorer like Buddy Hield. He would be a low maintenance role player who could fit in almost any rotation. Hield showcased his durability this past season playing in 84 total games (remember, he was traded at the deadline to the Philadelphia 76ers). Playing with slashers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams would generate plenty of open spot-up opportunities for the career 40.0 percent three-point shooter. Oklahoma City could give Buddy Hield a much-needed revival after struggling to get into rhythm in Philadelphia.

Isaiah Hartenstein

After the postseason he had, Isaiah Hartenstein is going to garner plenty of interest on the open market. During the playoffs, Hartenstein averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 total rebounds, and nearly a block per game. Simply put, Hartenstein is a hard-working big man. A center who makes his presence felt even outside of the box score. Especially in terms of hustle plays. He showed this playoff he is willing to make the winning play, even if it is not always being the one who scores the basketball. A guy like Isaiah Hartenstein would be a terrific fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder.