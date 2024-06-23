Headlines

Three Offseason Targets for the Orlando Magic

Mathew Huff
Mathew Huff

June 23, 2024

The Orlando Magic were arguably the biggest surprise from last season. After being a lottery team for the past few seasons, they surged to a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference this past year. However, their lack of shooting came back to bite them during the postseason. Orlando has the opportunity to free up about $50 million in cap room, but they would have to let a few key pieces walk. Regardless, there are still a few quality shooters the Magic could target this offseason to help space the floor. 

Three Possible Targets for the Orlando Magic This Offseason 

Buddy Hield 

While many have linked Klay Thompson to the Magic, Buddy Hield could serve as an immediate floor-spacer and is younger. He would also be cheaper than the Golden State veteran. Hield would be a solid fit alongside All-Star, Paolo Banchero, and provide a shooting threat on the perimeter while Banchero operates in the paint. Buddy Hield is a career 40.0 percent three-point shooter and would instantly alleviate many of Orlando’s shooting woes. 

D’Angelo Russell 

The Magic have shown some interest in the Los Angeles Lakers guard. Many expect Russell to seek a new environment this offseason. Orlando may not be his first option, but he would certainly have more of an impactful role than he did with the Lakers. Russell would most likely serve the same role as Markelle Fultz did, taking over ball-handling duties. Not to mention, he would also add some perimeter shooting to the Magic backcourt. This past year, he shot 41.5 percent from three-point range and 45.6 percent from the field. D’Angelo Russell may not be the splashiest offseason target, but the Orlando Magic could be a great fit for the 11-year veteran. 

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 

Landing KCP will depend on if he declines his $15.4 million player option. Even then, the Magic will most likely get in a bidding war with the Philadelphia 76ers. Another team showing heavy interest in the quality three-and-D player. Caldwell-Pope would solve two issues for the Magic. He would provide shooting, but also fit in with the other perimeter defenders on the team. The possibility of being harassed by Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, and KCP has to give opposing offenses cause to pause. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is starting to age, but he is still one of the best role players in the league. There is a reason the Denver Nuggets will do everything in their power to retain the two-time champion.

 