Three Offseason Targets for the Sacramento Kings

The The Sacramento Kings finished for the second-straight season with a winning record. They finished with a win-loss record of 46-36 but failed to reach the postseason. They were defeated in the NBA Play-In Tournament by the New Orleans Pelicans who netted the final playoff spot. With this in mind, there are a few players this upcoming free agency who could be a good fit for the Kings. The team has little cap space to play with this offseason, but that should not deter them from finding ways to improve their roster around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Three Potential Offseason Targets for the Sacramento Kings

Mikal Bridges

Out of all the possible All-Stars the Sacramento Kings could pursue, Mikal Bridges is most likely the most realistic one. The Brooklyn Nets could be trading many of their assets. Mikal Bridges will garner plenty of interest. He would be a dream come true for a team like the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have been one of the worst defensive units the last couple of seasons. Bridges would certainly give this team a much-needed defensive edge. The downside to this is that Sacramento would have to potentially give up many key pieces in order to land the All-Star wing in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyle Anderson

Kyle Anderson may not be the splashiest name out there. However, he certainly showed his worth with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. He is a lengthy player who can guard multiple positions and even knock down the occasional jumper and fit in almost any rotation. He is very versatile. Anderson would also be a solid replacement if the Sacramento Kings do lose Sixth Man of the Year, Malik Monk, this offseason. Do not let the awkward-looking jump shot of Anderson’s fool you, he can still be a quality piece off the bench for many teams in the current NBA.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Another player who would provide some terrific wing depth is Derrick Jones Jr. who is currently preparing for the NBA Finals. He has had a limited role with the Dallas Mavericks. However, when called upon, has made the most of his minutes. He has logged 23.5 minutes per game this year. The Mavericks wing has also tallied 8.6 points, 3.3 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 56.6 percent. Derrick Jones Jr. would be a solid fit for the Kings and give them some needed defensive intensity.