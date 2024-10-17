Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) Out At Least 5-6 Weeks

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his left hand and will be reevaluated in five to six weeks, the team announced Thursday.

The 7-foot Hartenstein, who is left-handed, suffered the injury during Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver. Oklahoma City signed Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million contract in free agency this summer.

Per Spotrac, Hartenstein is slated to earn $30 million in 2024-25, his seventh NBA season. The 26-year-old is expected to improve Oklahoma City’s rebounding, the Thunder’s most glaring issue last season.

In 75 games (49 starts) with the New York Knicks last season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and career highs of 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 25.3 minutes while shooting 64.4% from the field and 70.7% at the free throw line.

Earlier this year, Hartenstein recorded 10 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and five blocks against the Chicago Bulls. He became the first Knick to post that stat line or better since Marcus Camby in 2002.

“Everyone in this league was always a scorer at one time. I know I can score if I need to,” Hartenstein said. “But, at the end of the day, I just do what the team needs. I always believed in myself and could play this role. I just go out there and play with confidence.”

During a press conference last month, Thunder general manager Sam Presti said: “We’re going to need some time with this particular group. … We’re not trying to wedge [Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso] in or have assumptions of how they’re going to fit with certain players. We kind of have to allow that to take its course.”

If Hartenstein is able to play in six weeks, he will have missed the first 18 games of the regular season. In the meantime, the Thunder may have to experiment with their roster. OKC’s frontcourt is thin because of various injuries.

Big man Jaylin Williams strained his right hamstring at the beginning of this month. Additionally, forward Kenrich Williams had an arthroscopic debridement procedure in his right knee a month ago. Both will be re-evaluated at the end of the preseason.

However, there is a possibility that neither will be available when the regular season begins. Power forward Ousmane Dieng, the Thunder’s No. 11 pick in the 2022 draft, could have an opportunity to be in the rotation.

Bismack Biyombo, who spent the last few months of the 2023-24 season in Oklahoma City, remains a free agent. The Thunder visit the Denver Nuggets to open the season on Thursday, Oct. 24.