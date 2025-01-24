Thunder Fan Wins $20K On Half-Court Shot In Mavericks Game

Oklahoma City Thunder fan Jake Amy won $20,000 after making an impressive half-court shot during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City Thunder Fan Jake Amy Made The Half-Court Shot During A Timeout In The Second Quarter

The half-court shot occurred during a timeout with 6:14 left in the second quarter with the Thunder leading 48-42. Amy was picked to make the shot attempt as part of a promotion sponsored by MidFirst Bank.

Thunder officials said it was only the 24th time a fan has made the half-court shot since the contest began in 2008. Perhaps a good luck bump from Rumble the Bison inspired confidence in the 19-year-old.

“I’m grateful I still had the opportunity to make the shot, because I didn’t feel great about it. Uh, man, I’m still overwhelmed,” Amy said. “I’m a huge Thunder fan, so this is awesome for me. This means so much to me. I still can’t even believe the experience. This is awesome.”

According to KOCO 5 News, the fan is reportedly an Edmond resident. Edmond is located about 13 miles north of Oklahoma City. Amy, a student at the University of Oklahoma, told officials he plans to “invest the money.”

More importantly, that was the first successful shot attempt this season as part of the Thunder halfcourt shot promotion. Two other lucky fans hit the shot to win money during the same week back in 2013.

Oklahoma City Suffered Only Its Third Home Loss Of The Season

Although it was a memorable night for Jake Amy, it was quite a forgettable one for the Thunder. Oklahoma City suffered just its third home loss of the season, dropping to 20-3 at Paycom Center.

The Thunder led 62-60 at halftime, but Dallas turned it on in the third quarter to lead by 13 points at one point. Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and P.J. Washington added 22 points and 19 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Dallas has now won three of the four meetings this season against a Thunder team that leads the Western Conference and only has eight losses through 44 games.

Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named an All-Star starter earlier in the evening, scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, he but made just five of his first 15 shots against Dallas. He finished 12-of-25 (48%) shooting from the floor, hit a single 3-pointer, and made all six free throws.

The Thunder visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.