Thunder trade rumors: Cam Johnson is on OKC’s radar As Top Deadline Target

With a 105-99 win on Thursday vs. the Magic, the Thunder improved to 21-5 this season. That was their sixth straight win and the team is 9-1 in their last 10. When OKC is playing at its best, not many teams in the West can compete with them. Even with the best record in the West, the Thunder could be looking to make upgrades.

Yesterday, NBA insider Jake Fischer went on a Bleacher Report livestream to answer questions. He mentioned that the Thunder might have interest in Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson as the trade deadline approaches. Johnson is having a career-best season with the Nets and is being monitored by several teams. Add the Thunder to that list. They are a serious contender for Johnson as GM Sam Presti has a load of trade assets to give away.

Cam Johnson is on the radar of the Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Insider Jake Fischer – “I have heard Cam Johnson potentially having interest from OKC” pic.twitter.com/nlml5ltUY0 — TF (@ThunderFocus) December 20, 2024



In 2019, Cam Johnson was the 11th pick by the Timberwolves but was traded on draft night to the Suns. Johnson played the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career with Phoenix. During the 2022-23 season, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and several first-round picks were traded to the Nets to acquire Kevin Durant. With the Nets in 2024-25, Johnson is having a career-best season. He is averaging (19.2) points, (4.5) rebounds, and (3.1) assists per game. His (19.2) points and (.431) three-point percentage are both career highs.

The trade deadline is February 6 but the Brooklyn Nets have already made a move. Point guard Dennis Schroder was traded to the Golden State Warriors. Teams around the league are aware that the Nets are sellers at the deadline and Cam Johnson will be up for grabs. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Thursday night that Oklahoma City has a potential interest in Johnson. He is the type of offensive player that the Thunder would love to add to their lineup. The team’s bottom eight is three-point shooting percentage in 2024-25. Cam Johnson could help change that. We’ll see how aggressive GM Sam Presit is for the Thunder who are already #1 in the Western Conference.