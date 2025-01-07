Thunder Waive Rookie Center Branden Carlson

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived rookie center Branden Carlson, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. The 7-footer signed a deal with Oklahoma City after the Toronto Raptors waived him in October. He went undrafted out of the University of Utah.

Carlson, 25, appeared in seven games off the bench for the Thunder, averaging 0.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 3.6 minutes per contest, while also shooting just 12.5% from the field.

Since Carlson signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract with OKC in mid-November, waiving the rookie ensures that the team will not have to pay his full-season salary, since his deal was non-guaranteed.

The Thunder have waived Branden Carlson. Carlson’s deal would have become guaranteed for the year if he remained on the roster past today. Gives Thunder some flexibility. Raptors 905 own Carlson’s G League rights, but possible he signs a 2-way in OKC or elsewhere. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 7, 2025



During the preseason, Carlson was suiting up for the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate. However, the Raptors waived him in October as Jamison Battle claimed the team’s final two-way spot.

Now that Carlson has been waived by the Thunder, his G League rights will return to the Raptors 905.

In Carlson’s first three games (all starts) with the Raptors 905, he averaged 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 51.5% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range.

Carlson is the all-time shot blocking leader for the Runnin’ Utes

According to College Basketball Reference, in 146 career NCAA games (140 starts) with Utah across five seasons (2019-24), he averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 26.1 minutes per contest while shooting 51.3% from the floor.

In his final year of collegiate eligibility, he averaged career highs of 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 29.6 minutes while shooting 50.1% from the field and 71.4% at the free throw line.

Additionally, Carlson posted career highs of 34 points and seven assists in a 95-90 victory over Washington on Dec. 31, 2023. He hit several shots from beyond the arc to help Utah erase a double-digit deficit.

Carlson finished fourth in points (613) in the Pac-12 his final season. He also ranked sixth in total rebounds (236), third in blocks (54), second in field goals (232), and sixth in player efficiency rating (22.9).

Carlson, a native of South Jordan, Utah, led the conference with 63 blocks in the 2022-23 season as well. He ended his college career with two first-team All-Pac-12 selections and one second-team All-Pac-12 honor.