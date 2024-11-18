Thunder, Wizards and Wolves unveil their new 2024-25 City Edition uniforms

During the past week, many NBA franchises have been presenting their newest threads for this calendar year, as it has become a common tradition to create a City Edition Uniform that being more color to the league, expands the team’s identity, and of course, creates more marketing value.

One of the latest to announce their latest skin were the Thunder, who shined a light on their State’s cultural heritage. Their senior vice president of Business Operations Brian Byrnes, further explained the club’s creation in a release last week. This Oklahoma City uniform, which features “OKLAHOMA” across the chest, will be worn during six games this campaign.

“The 24-25 City Edition Uniform is an expression of Oklahoma City’s progression and unique cultural renaissance stemming from the optimism inherent in Oklahoma’s people and heritage,” he said. “It pays tribute to the innovators that have shaped Oklahoma’s culture and are pushing it forward.”

Inspired by the energy that starts from and flows through our city. Our 2024–25 City Edition uniforms embody the rich history and spirit of the DMV and its people. #ForTheDistrict | @RobinhoodApp pic.twitter.com/xICYOzkKVD — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 9, 2024

Another team who also presented their new threads recently were the Wizards, who in partnership with Nike and the NBA, unveiled it during a presentation by Robinhood. They will debut the uniform on Thursday, December 5, during a home game hosting the Mavericks.

Most elements of this 2024-25 edition jersey represent the borders that define the city and the communities inside them. “We have been honored to share the story of the Boundary Stones with the DMV sports community over the past year,” the team said in a statement.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann, explained how deep the design went into the club’s first founders. “It’s been rewarding to see the feedback from fans and historical experts alike, including hearing from and forming a relationship with Benjamin Banneker’s descendants,” he said.

“Today on Banneker’s birthday, we get to introduce the Beyond Boundaries City Edition version, which features a color we think will be well received by our fanbase and look great in action,” they announced on this special date.

The Timberwolves debuted their new jersey this weekend with another edition that emphasizes on the theme of the State’s lake life

The Minnesota club were one of the first squads to debut their newest threads this campaign, as their players used it this Sunday evening during their home game against Phoenix. The Wolves will use it at least 22 more times this 2024-25 season, as it was announced last week.

“When it comes to the cold of winter, Minnesotans don’t just survive, we thrive,” Timberwolves and Lynx chief marketing officer Mike Grahl said in a news release. “We’re excited to complete Nike and NBA’s two-year City Edition story arc with a celebration of lake life in Minnesota — ice cold style.”

Their white-and-black design symbolizes the contrast between their winter landscapes which also reflect their snow-covered lakes under the moonlight. In a way, they are hoping to represent the icy, white patterns with a “Minnesota” watermark displayed across the chest.

Just like last year’s design, they will also be paying tribute to the State’s lake life, with a small trim that reads “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” which is included at the bottom right of the new uniform.