Thunder’s Chet Holmgren To Be Reevaluated In 3-5 Weeks Amid Pelvic Fracture Injury

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

Updated20 seconds ago on January 17, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday that second-year center Chet Holmgren continues to make progress in his recovery from a pelvic fracture injury and will be re-evaluated in 3-5 weeks.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffered his pelvic fracture on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors

Holmgren sustained his injury midway through the first quarter of a 127-116 home loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10, when he took a hard fall when he went to challenge an Andrew Wiggins drive.

The Thunder’s medical staff diagnosed him with a right iliac wing fracture and did not provide a timetable for his return at the time, stating he’d be reevaluated in 8-10 weeks.


In 10 games (all starts) this season, Holmgren had averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 26.5 minutes per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field, 37.8% from deep, and 77.6% at the free throw line.

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, missed his first NBA season in 2022-23 after he was drafted because of a Lisfranc injury. However, he played all 82 games last season.

Holmgren was the runner-up in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season

The Minneapolis native finished second in voting for NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023-24 after averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 29.4 minutes per contest. He also shot 53% from the floor, 37% from 3-point range, and 79.3% at the foul line.

Since Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is also on the shelf for about a week, Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson should split the traditional center minutes for the Thunder. Of course, Oklahoma City’s deep rotation allows the team to use Jalen Williams as a small-ball five.

The top-seeded Thunder (34-6) in the Western Conference haven’t struggled without Chet Holmgren this season, defeating the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6) in a decisive 134-114 blowout win on Thursday.

Oklahoma City is 14-1 in its last 15 contests and 9-1 in its past 10 road games. The Thunder are also 18-3 at home, 16-4 away, 33-6 as a selected favorite, and 1-1 as an underdog.

The Thunder visit the injured-plagued Dallas Mavericks (22-19) on Friday night.