Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Fined $50K For Obscene Gesture

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Monday for “making obscene gestures toward a game official.” Edwards’ latest penalty marks the fifth time this season that he’s been fined, bringing his total to $285,000.

This latest incident occurred Saturday during Minnesota’s 127-125 loss at home to the Memphis Grizzlies. Upset by the officiating in the game, Edwards was filmed flipping off an official with 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Edwards, 23, previously cost himself $35,000 when he made an obscene gesture on the court during Minnesota’s road win over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 15.

Anthony Edwards was then fined three times during December.

The two-time All-Star was fined $25,000 for using profane language during a postgame interview after the Timberwolves won at the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 9; $75,000 two weeks later when he used profanity while criticizing the officiating from a home loss to the Warriors on Dec. 23; and $100,000 for more profanity in an interview Dec. 27 after Minnesota defeated the Houston Rockets.

Edwards Was Fined $40,000 For Criticizing Officials Last Season, $50,000 In 2023 For Swinging A Chair Following A Playoff Loss

Last season, Edwards picked up a $40,000 fine after criticizing officials, and he was fined $50,000 after swinging a chair following Minnesota’s playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Despite the multiple fines levied, Edwards isn’t hurting financially. He signed a five-year max rookie extension after the 2022-23 season, and he then earned All-NBA honors a year later.

That made him eligible for a Rose Rule boost to his max salary, raising his current contract to $244 million over five years. He’s making $42.17 million this season and is slated to earn $45.55 million in 2025-26.

Through 38 games (all starts) this campaign, Edwards is averaging 25.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field, a career-best 42.1% from 3-point range, and 82.3% at the foul line.

The Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards on Monday.