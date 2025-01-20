Timberwolves injury report: Donte DiVincenzo is out indefinitely due to a toe injury

At 22-20, the Minnesota Timberwolves are eighth in the Western Conference. They are 5-5 in their last 10 and are coming off a 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Minnesota traded big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. In exchange, the team received Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo from New York.

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that DiVincenzo is dealing with a big toe injury. The 27-year-old is out indefinitely and he’s been placed in a walking boot. Not ideal for DiVincenzo who had started his last six games before the injury last week. Rookie Rob Dillingham has seen extra playing time over the last two games.

Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out indefinitely due to left big toe injury and will receive additional opinion, sources tell ESPN. DiVincenzo’s foot has been placed in a boot. He was averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists, 42% shooting on 3s as a starter in last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Cb7QPa5MME — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2025



In his first season with the Timberwolves, Donte DiVincenzo has played in 40 of 42 games and has eight starts. He is averaging (11.0) points, (3.7) rebounds, (3.6) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. The former first-round pick by Milwaukee has played for five teams in seven seasons. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, he was traded from the Knicks to the Timberwolves. Before his toe injury, DiVincenxo has started six straight games for the Timberwolves.

He was averaging (17.5) points, (4.7) assists, and shooting (.420) percent from beyond the arc in those starts. Unfortunately, DiVincenzo is out indefinitely and there is no timetable for his return. In 2024-25, the backup SG has been a solid piece for head coach Chris Finch off the bench. With DiVincenzo out, rookie Rob Dillingham has seen extra playing time. He played 18 minutes in their last game vs. Cleveland. NickeilAlexander-Walker will see extra minutes now that DiVincenzo is out. With the first half of the season gone, the Timberwolves will need to fight to stay in playoff contention. Minnesota made the conference finals last season but lost to the Mavericks.