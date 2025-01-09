Timberwolves vs. Magic Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets break down the start of a tough back-to-back for the Magic.

The big question mark on this one is Magic star Paolo Banchero and his possible return from an oblique injury. With the Magic hosting the Bucks tomorrow night, it would make more sense for me that we see him tomorrow, but it is still up in the air. With Banchero potentially out, bettors are hammering the under, causing it to plummet, but we may go the other way.

NBA Best Bets for Timberwolves vs. Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Timberwolves vs. Magic odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Thursday, Jan. 9.

Spread

Timberwolves -6

Timberwolves -6 Moneyline

Timberwolves -225, Magic +195

Timberwolves -225, Magic +195 Over/Under

199.5

199.5 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

Kia Center | Orlando, FL

Kia Center | Orlando, FL How To Watch

NBA TV

The total for this game continues to drop, now sitting at 200.5 after opening at 203. It’s a number that speaks to respect for defense, with Orlando and Minnesota ranking second and seventh in defensive rating, respectively. But the sharp decline may be an overcorrection—especially if Paolo Banchero is cleared to play on Thursday.

Despite missing their top four scorers, the Magic have shown resilience, surpassing the 200.5-point mark in six of their last ten outings. If Banchero is ruled in, this total could creep higher, making the current number an appealing opportunity.

Minnesota’s defense has been a consistent force, but even the Wolves have gone over 200.5 points in each of their last 11 games. While this won’t be a high-scoring shootout, expecting a game in the low 200s feels reasonable. Sometimes, it’s about reading the room and moving against the grain. As others focus on defense and bet the under, this low total might be ripe for the over.

Rudy Gobert | C | Timberwolves – Under 9.5 Points (-125)

For Rudy Gobert, this is the kind of matchup that defines the word “challenge.” Orlando boasts one of the NBA’s top five defenses and excels in protecting the paint, allowing just 44.7 points per game inside—third-best in the league. For a player like Gobert, who thrives in the paint, the task becomes even more daunting.

Gobert enters this matchup averaging 10.0 points per game but has struggled offensively in recent weeks. He hasn’t reached double figures in scoring in five straight games. This season, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year has been held to single digits in 19 of his 36 appearances—a telling stat against a defense as formidable as Orlando’s.

In a game with one of the lowest totals of the season at 199.5, the expectation for offensive fireworks is minimal. Against this defense, Gobert’s scoring opportunities will be limited. Tonight, he’s a clear fade.