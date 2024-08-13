Topps Unveils Rare LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant-Signed Paris Olympics Card

Topps revealed a new, ultra-rare Paris Olympics redemption card signed by future NBA Hall of Famers LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. The gold-medal-winning trio autographed a 1-of-1 Topps trading card featuring the All-Stars in their red, white, and blue Team USA uniforms.

The redemption card will be sent to the customer at random who purchases the stars’ base card from the company. The base card was made available at 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, following the U.S. men’s basketball team’s gold medal ceremony after its 98-87 win over France.

According to Topps, the purchasing window will close Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:20 p.m. ET. When the purchasing window closes, Topps will pair a redemption card for the triple-auto at random for a lucky customer.

The autographed redemption card will be sent to the winner within 10 days of the close of the sale, according to a Topps spokesperson. The base card featuring James, Curry, and Durant will be available at retail stores for $11.99.

This card is the first ever:

– LeBron Topps auto

– LeBron & Curry auto on the same card

– Steph/KD/LeBron triple

This is the first-ever Topps autographed card from James. It is also the first time that all three have had an autographed card together. The company also released an individual card from the Paris Olympics that features James during the Opening Ceremony. It has already sold nearly 14,000 cards, according to Topps.

“This card pays tribute to the incredible moment that we saw during the Olympics where three of the greatest active basketball players combined to take home the gold medal,” Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of product at Topps, told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“This particular card is special because you have your regular version and then you have an autograph version. There’s been many different autograph cards throughout basketball trading card history, but this is the first time these three players have signed the same card. So, it makes it very unique.”

Cards featuring autographs from James, Michael Jordan, or Kobe Bryant have sold at auction for tens of thousands of dollars

In the past, cards featuring James’ autograph accompanied by the signatures of Hall of Famers such as Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant have sold at auction for tens of thousands of dollars.

“I think the card is easily six figures,” Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, told McMenamin when asked about the card’s value. “However, the fact it is not a [pack] pulled card caps its value.”

The card is part of the Topps Now program that releases cards directly to consumers as moments in sports history unfold. Topps Now first launched in 2016. The program is different from the traditional card set that typically commemorates a particular season for a sports league.

Topps Now trading cards are available for a limited time only at Topps.com and include free shipping. Print runs of every card are announced on Topps.com for consumers to compare.

Curry’s card commemorating his 36-point outing against Serbia has sold more than 88,000. Durant’s card has sold more than 11,500 since he became the highest-scoring player in U.S. Olympic basketball history.