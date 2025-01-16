Trade Destinations for Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton has not quite had the season he was hoping to with the Portland Trail Blazers. His production simply has not been up to par with his current contract. Now, the Portland Trail Blazers are witnessing their rookie center, Donovan Clingan, come into his own which has rendered Ayton even more expendable. As a result, more and more trade speculation is heating up surrounding Deandre Ayton. He is also averaging career-lows in a few key statistical categories. Still, there are a few teams that Ayton could potentially benefit. Not to mention, Ayton could find renewed life with a change of scenery.

Potential Landing Spots for Deandre Ayton

Atlanta Hawks

Plenty of trade rumors have been circulating around Atlanta big man, Clint Capela. The Hawks have also been linked to New Orleans Pelicans star forward, Brandon Ingram. If they cannot land Ingram, then they could pivot their attention towards Deandre Ayton. It will be tough with Ayton’s current deal though as Atlanta is reportedly looking to stay under the luxury tax no matter what moves they may make this season. Still, with Capela on an expiring deal, trading for Deandre Ayton who is currently averaging a double-double (13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds per game) may not be the worst idea.

New Orleans Pelicans

As alluded to earlier, the Pelicans will be very active on the trade market. They are looking to deal Brandon Ingram by the NBA Trade Deadline. Not to mention, injuries and constant lineup changes have resulted in the team being the worst in the Western Conference. Bringing in Deandre Ayton to play alongside Zion Williamson could alleviate some of their issues in the frontcourt. Plus, it could also provide the opportunity for Trey Murphy III to slide into the starting rotation. A player who has a ton of potential and the Pelicans are extremely high on as one of their few bright spots this season.

Golden State Warriors

For years now, the Warriors have been in need of a true center. Their frontcourt issues have been glaring ever since their last championship run in the 2022 campaign. Deandre Ayton would provide some much-needed size to the paint for the Warriors. We have already seen the Warriors revive the career of one lottery pick in Andrew Wiggins, who is to say the same could not happen with Deandre Ayton? All in all, do not be surprised if these three teams make a run at the former Phoenix Suns big man.