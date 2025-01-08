Trae Young led the Hawks on all fronts against the Jazz on Tuesday night, with a 20-assist performance capped off by a jaw-dropping game winner from beyond half court.

Ice Cold Trae Young

Utah and Atlanta played out an exciting conclusion to their game on Tuesday night and the teams looked set for overtime at the Delta Center as Collin Sexton tied up proceedings with just two seconds left on the clock.

With no timeouts left Trae Young had other ideas though and after a quick dribble in his own half, the 26-year-old launched a speculative shot from beyond half-court.

The effort was absolute perfection, as Trae found nothing but net from inside his own half to win the game for Atlanta after a thrilling conclusion in Utah.

The crowd was silenced by Trae’s buzzer-beater and as he hit his signature ‘ice cold’ celebration it was hard to not be in awe of the creative guard.

Lauri Markkanen led the way for Utah in their loss with 35 points and a season high eight three pointers made.

Trae Young Saves Hawks Again

It wasn’t just Trae’s game winner that saved the Hawks on Tuesday, as the three-time NBA All-Star also led the way for both teams in assists with 20 dimes against the Jazz.

The game winner was nothing new for Young though and speaking after the win he was as confident as ever despite the tough match.

“When there’s time left, I always feel like we can score,” Young said. “This is part of what I do, I always get guys involved, always been able to find people. I feel like I’m the kind of guy who can pass you open. You don’t just have to be open for me to get you the ball. I can see things and get you into a good spot.”

Tuesday’s win in Utah was the third occasion this season that Young has dropped at least 20 assists. The Atlanta star is currently leading the NBA in assists per game with 12.2 ahead of Nikola Jokic who averages 9.7.

Trae Young now has the 2nd most 20p/20a games in a single season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Ysowj8SRtf — StatMamba (@StatMamba) January 8, 2025

Atlanta’s franchise leader for assists is enjoying another All-Star calibre season as Trae looks to guide the Hawks to a playoff birth for a fifth consecutive year.