Trinity Rodman opens up on relationship with her father: ‘He’s not a dad’

This week, soccer player Trinity Rodman, who is Dennis Rodman’s daughter, openly criticized her father for being absent during most of her life in the Call Her Daddy podcast. The Olympic gold medalist didn’t bite her tongue when giving details over the basketball Hall of Famer’s lifestyle and poor parenting.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” she started out by telling host Alex Cooper. “Hearing his voice is painful.” The press immediately tried to contact Dennis for comment right after the podcast was published, but the former Bulls player later posted his thoughts on his Instagram account.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” he wrote on social media. “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.

Trinity response to denis Rodman’s post pic.twitter.com/E4w7dBVRxf — Key🖤💛 (@Frejoregui) December 19, 2024

“I’m always here and tell you all the time – rather it’s your voice or voicemail – how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number. You see me calling, I’m still here.”

The five-time NBA champion then added that he’s very interested in Trinity’s soccer career, saying that he watches her games “all the time” and once even flew to see her compete but ended up watching from his hotel balcony after being told not to appear at the stadium.

The young soccer player gave details into what her life has been, despite her father reportedly earning more than $27 million just in salary across his infamous NBA career. Trinity mentioned that he once had to live in a car because she wasn’t receiving help from his parent.

“We had (a Ford) Expedition and we kind of lived in that for a little bit,” she said. “We tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7, he is bringing random b*tches in. He loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras. I think he’s an extremely selfish human being. I think everything has always been about him.”

The soccer superstar has played for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) in 45 appearances, and has scored 10 goals and given out 9 assists wearing this jersey. During the Paris Olympics, she was also able to contribute with three goals and one assist, including the game-winner against Japan.