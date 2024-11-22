NBA Headlines

Two missed free throws by Anthony Davis cost the Lakers a win on Thursday vs. the Magic

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated50 mins ago on November 22, 2024

Anthony Davis Lakers pic

On Thursday night, the Lakers were at home to face the Magic. Los Angeles came into the matchup on a six-game win streak. LeBron James and Anthony Davis delivered strong performances vs. the Magic. James had 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. 

Davis had 39 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. However, the big man missed two massive free throws that would have essentially iced the game for Los Angeles. Orlando had no timeouts with less than 20 seconds left in the game and Davis missed two free throws that would have given the Lakers a four-point advantage. Instead, the Magic got the defensive rebound on the missed free throw, and Franz Wagner nailed a 26-foot three-pointer to win the game 119-118 for Orlando. That was a game the Lakers should have won.

Anthony Davis missed two clutch free throws for the Lakers in their loss to the Magic on Thursday

After a loss to the Magic on Thursday, the Lakers are 10-5 this season. That is fourth in the Western Conference. Early in the 2024-25 season, there’s no questioning who the team’s best player is. LeBron James is still one of the all-time greats, but Anthony Davis is the straw that stirs the drink for Los Angeles. In 14 games this season, he’s averaging (31.3) points, (11.2) rebounds, (2.8) assists, (1.2) steals, and (1.9) blocks.

The (31.3) points per game is the highest so far of Davis’ career but the Lakers still have 67 games left to play. On Thursday, the team lost a winnable game vs. the Magic. Orlando had no timeouts left and had to foul a player to stop the clock. It happened to be Anthony Davis. He had the chance to make two free throws and have a four-point lead. Instead, the big man missed two free throws and the Magic collected the rebound on the second miss. Franz Wagner of the Magic hit a stepback three and won the game 119-118 for the Magic. All Davis had to do was hit one of those free throws and the game would have at least gone to OT. Los Angeles is at home on Saturday night to face the Nuggets.