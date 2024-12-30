Tyler Herro was ejected from Miami’s win over the Rockets on Sunday after getting in a fight with Amen Thompson and the guard didn’t hold his tongue postgame.

Herro & Thompson Ejected For Fight

Although he was ejected from Sunday’s game, Tyler Herro played an important role in Miami’s win over the Rockets in Houston.

The guard scored 27 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds in what would have been a faultless night if he didn’t get into a heated argument towards the end of the game.

All night Herro proved to be too much to handle for Amen Thompson, who was given the difficult task of guarding Miami’s top points scorer this season.

It all proved to be too much for Thompson with just 47 seconds left in the game and the guard stopped letting the basketball do the talking as he confronted his opponent face to face.

Thompson grabbed a hold of Herro as the stars waited for the ball to be inbounded and unceremoniously launched him across the floor with a body slam.

Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/VGp1KBXzJH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 30, 2024

Of course after Herro got up off the floor both teams immediately kicked off and six players and coaches were ejected in the ensuing drama.

Ejections:

Ime Udoka – Rockets (coach)

Jalen Gren – Rockets

Ben Sullivan – Rockets (assistant coach)

Terry Rozier – Heat

Tyler Herro – Heat

Amen Thompson – Rockets

At the end of the night it was Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat who had the last laugh though, as Miami just secured the road win after a close finish.

“You go home bro. You lost” Tyler Herro 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5YENbtFFf7 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) December 30, 2024

All Star Bound Herro Not Bothered By Thompson

Although he is yet to be named in the NBA All Star team in his young career, Tyler Herro looks destined for his first appearance this year as he continues to lead Miami with impressive performance after impressive performance.

The fight with Thompson on Sunday afternoon may have been enough to put some players off their game, but Herro seemed completely unbothered by Thompson’s outburst when asked postgame about the altercation.

“It was just two competitors going at it, playing basketball…. just a physical game.” Herro said. “I guess that’s what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. I’d get mad, too.”

This season Tyler Herro has been the standout player in Miami and averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game, he could be destined for All Star glory this year.

The absence of Jimmy Butler has not hindered Herro this season and amid rumours that the Miami legend may leave, Herro has been thriving in the background.