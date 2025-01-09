Tyler Herro has revealed the Boston Celtics guaranteed to draft him before the Miami Heat swooped in to acquire his services.

Herro, who is enjoying an impressive season as Miami’s number one option, averaging 23.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists a night, almost ended up playing for one of the Heat‘s biggest rivals.

The 24-year-old appeared on former teammate Udonis Haslem’s podcast ‘The OGs Show’ where he dropped the bombshell that the Celtics had guaranteed to draft him with the 14th overall pick.

“When I saw the numbers of the team and where they’re drafting and that Miami was 13, I was set on it months before the Draft. On Draft night, the Celtics had the 14th pick and had guaranteed to pick me for the most part, and then Miami took me right before at 13 so it was a blessing.”

Luckily for Heat fans, Miami stepped in and selected Herro at 13 in the 2019 NBA Draft. The rest is history, with the former Kentucky Wildcat enjoying plenty of success in Vice City.

He was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2020 and won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022, displaying impressive versatility in the backcourt.

In 2020, Herro became the first player born in the 2000s to play in the NBA Finals and the youngest to start a Finals game at 20 years and 256 days old.

That same year, he broke a 44-year-old record to surpass Alvan Adams for the most consecutive playoff games with double-digit scoring by a rookie (20).

Herro holds All-Star claims but faces tough battle among Eastern guards

As of the first fan returns for 2025 All-Star voting, Herro ranks ninth among Eastern Conference guards with 125,251 votes.

As per the best online sportsbooks, Herro is one of the leading candidates to win Most Improved Player with odds of +400 – behind only Cade Cunningham and Jalen Johnson.