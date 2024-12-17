NBA

Tyrese Maxey And Paul George Combine For 73 Points As Injury Plagued Sixers Beat Hornets

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

December 17, 2024

Maxey & George

Paul George and Tyrese Maxey led the way for Philadelphia on Monday night, with the All-Stars combining for 73 points in a win over the Hornets. 

Maxey & George On Fire

The Sixers have been plagued with injuries this season and it was a depleted looking team that stepped onto the court to face Charlotte on Monday night.

Despite the absence of Joel Embiid (sinus fracture), Caleb Martin (right shoulder), Adem Bona (left knee) and rookie superstar Jared McCain (meniscus), Philadelphia was able to win comfortably in North Carolina.

Both Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played 40 minutes in Monday’s win, with just four players coming off the bench to help.

Maxey and George stepped up big time without the majority of their teammates, scoring a combined 73 points to crush the Hornets on the road.

George led the way with a quick start for the Sixers, scoring 15 points in the first quarter going 6/8 from the field. Maxey added 12 points of his own from nine attempted shots.

By half time Maxey and George had combined for 42 points already but the Sixers held just a five point lead, with the Hornets hanging around on LaMelo Ball’s return to the court.

WATCH: Maxey And George Combine for 73

In the second half Philadelphia really pushed on and their All-Star starters continued their hot start to the game. George went 3/3 in the third quarter for another 7 points while Maxey scored another eight.

The Sixers sealed their win with a solid final quarter as Maxey finished with 40 points and George scoring 33 of his own. With his first 30-piece in Philadelphia, George recorded his highest tally of the season so far for the Sixers.

As the injuries continue to pile up for a struggling Sixers team, the pressure is only going to increase for Maxey and George but Monday night’s win was a promising sign for the side.

Philadelphia will now have a much needed rest as the new year approaches, with their next game not coming until Friday night when they face Charlotte again.

Oliver Taliku
