Utah Prep’s AJ Dybantsa to Be Coached by Former NBA, NCAA Coach

Utah Prep’s AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1 high school player in the country, and now he has an NBA-level head coach.

In the small town of Hurricane, Utah, a big name is stepping into a new role. Utah Prep announced Keith Smart as its next head basketball coach, bringing NBA experience and a legacy of clutch moments to the program. Known for his iconic game-winning shot that clinched the 1987 NCAA Championship for Indiana, Smart’s basketball journey has spanned decades.

After being selected in the second round of the 1988 NBA Draft, he transitioned to coaching in 1997, eventually leading the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings as head coach. Along the way, he contributed as an assistant with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and New York Knicks. Now, he’ll guide BYU commits AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton on their paths to greatness.

Check out all over our NCAA hoops coverage

Who is AJ Dybantsa?

In Hurricane, Utah, basketball is taking center stage as Keith Smart assumes the reins at Utah Prep. Smart, a veteran coach with NBA experience and a storied past, most recently served as an assistant at Arkansas. Now, he steps into a new chapter, leading a roster highlighted by AJ Dybantsa, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle and a Five-Star Plus+ small forward committed to BYU.

Dybantsa has been electric this season, most recently scoring 72 points across two wins at the Iverson Classic, pushing Utah Prep to a 2-0 record in the event. Ranked No. 14 nationally and the top team in Utah, Utah Prep’s next test will be a marquee matchup against Montverde Academy (Fla.) this weekend.

#1 ranked AJ Dybantsa has been going INSANE in his senior season! 🤬🔥@ADybantsa @UtahPrepMBB pic.twitter.com/yeSjXr8gvJ — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 13, 2025

For Dybantsa, the journey has been remarkable. The senior swingman, originally from Brockton, Massachusetts, transferred to Utah Prep this summer after stints at Prolific Prep in California and St. Sebastian’s in Massachusetts. At St. Sebastian’s, he earned the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Massachusetts, averaging 19 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 60.8% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

Dybantsa’s rising stardom is reflected in his $7 million NIL valuation, which includes a $5 million base and deals with Nike and Red Bull. He chose BYU over powerhouses Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina and will join former Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young next season in Provo. For now, under Smart’s guidance, Dybantsa and Utah Prep are chasing greatness one game at a time.