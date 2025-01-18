Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, is giving back to her community by donating Nike shoes, socks, and other essential items through the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation amid the wildfires that have devastated Southern California.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s first home in Los Angeles was in Pacific Palisades and was destroyed by the wildfires

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation aims to improve the lives of underprivileged athletes for boys and girls in sport. Bryant, who married Kobe in 2001, is a native of Los Angeles and shared that her and Kobe’s first home in Los Angeles was in Pacific Palisades and was destroyed by the wildfires.

“We have so many beautiful memories from living in L.A,” Byrant said in an Instagram post. “There are no words to make all the loss and devastation any better. My heart and prayers go out to everyone in LA who are affected by the fires. We love you, L.A.”

Bryant’s donation comes just days after Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, donated $15 million in emergency funding for people affected by the wildfires.

The Ballmer Group announced the donation Thursday on its website, saying it will go toward addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting first responders.

“We love L.A. and are committed to supporting the communities affected by the devastating wildfires,” the couple said, adding the donation would help “particularly in the historic, racially diverse community of Altadena.”

Additionally, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) also announced that they were donating $1 million for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, and other organizations to assist those impacted by the fires.

Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant outside Cryto.com Arena in August

On Aug. 2, 2024, the Lakers unveiled a statue depicting the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, during a private tented ceremony outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Kobe and Gigi died in a helicopter crash along seven others in January 2020. The statue is the second of three planned monuments to the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star.

The first statue, a 19-foot bronze memorial to Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors, was unveiled on Feb. 8, 2024. That date (8/2/24) was chosen for the ceremony (2/8/24) because it represents both of Bryant’s uniform numbers (8 and 24). It also symbolizes the No. 2 that 13-year-old Gigi wore on the basketball court.

Vanessa Bryant explained the statue’s meaning as part of a statement released by the Lakers.

“We merged two iconic courtside moments of Kobe and Gigi,” she said. “Gianna has her gorgeous smile on her face and Kobe is kissing the top of her head while wearing the Philadelphia Eagles beanie that Gigi gifted him for Christmas.

“He’s also wearing a WNBA hoodie he wore courtside to the game with Gigi. Kobe was the first NBA player to wear that orange hoodie to a big game and that was to show his support for Gigi’s dreams and for women across all sports.

“That was a moment he shared with Gigi that will always be a powerful representation of the movement towards equality that was always so important to our family.”

A plaque in the foreground of the statue reads “Gianna Bryant, Inspirational Icon for Girls in Sports” and “Kobe Bryant, Proud Supporter of Women in Sports.”