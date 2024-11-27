Veteran forward Jae Crowder is signing a deal with the Sacramento Kings

On Monday, the Kings lost 130-109 at home to the Thunder. Sacramento is now 3-7 in their last 10 and is on a four-game losing streak. At 8-10, they are 12th in the Western Conference through their first 18 games. The West is highly competitive in 2024-25 and the Kings need to turn their season around to be a playoff contender.

With injuries on the roster, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced the Kings are signing Jae Crowder to their roster. The 34-year-old played for the Milwaukee Bucks for the last two seasons. Sacramento will be the ninth team in Crowder’s 13-year career. He played in 50 games for the Bucks last season and made 25 starts. Charnaia reported that Crowder could be available tonight against the Timberwolves.

In the 2012 NBA draft, Jae Crowder was a second-round pick by the Cavaliers out of Marquette. Crowder got his start with the Dallas Mavericks as a rookie in 2012-13. He’s been traded three times in-season during his career and has played for eight teams. When he makes his debut for the Suns, it will be Crowder’s 13th professional season and his ninth NBA team. The Kings are dealing with injuries and they needed an experienced player.

Trey Lyles is out for at least three weeks with a Grade 1 calf strain. DeMar DeRozan is also out for their game on Wednesday with lower back muscle inflammation. Expect to see Crowder play legitimate minutes for the Kings when they face the Timberwolves. In 50 games with the Bucks in 2023-24, Crowder averaged (6.2) points, (3.2) rebounds, and (1.3) assists. He shot right around his career average of (.348) percent from beyond the arc last season. We’ll see how effective Crowder can be in his first game with the Kings.