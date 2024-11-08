Victor Wembanyama addressed the fact that the Spurs have been playing this past week without their coach Gregg Popovich, by saying that he and he teammates expects to return any time soon. The tactician, who is out due to an undisclosed illness, is not in any danger despite missing four games already.

After Thursday evening’s 118-105 victory over Portland, the French big man said he wasn’t too worried about Pop. “We don’t hear a lot from Pop,” Wemby said after the match. “They keep us informed as much as we’re allowed to know. So, I’m not worried about him. I know he’s going to come back soon.”

The legendary coach has been out since last Saturday and was called off just two hours before the start of San Antonio’s home contest against the Timberwolves. This is why Mitch Johnson has been acting as head coach, and simply explained that the 75-year-old was “not feeling well,” without any details.

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs haven't "talked directly" to coach Gregg Popovich amid health concerns https://t.co/03ABFVi3Wj — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) November 8, 2024

Same thing happened last night, as Mitch was asked again if he could clarify any further on Pop’s situation. The acting head coach did not give the answer the press were looking for, and simply said that Gregg is “doing good.”

“We’ve been talking,” Johnson said after beating the Trail Blazers by a 13-point margin. “I’ve had my hands full with this, in trying to stay above water. So, have not talked details and I’m not sure about anything.”

Rival coaches around the league have expressed their respects for Popovich’s legacy and hope he recovers soon from his illness. “I don’t know what’s going on, but I said prayers,” said Clippers coach Ty Lue, before his team clashed against the Spurs on Monday.

“Hopefully he’s well, has a speedy recovery. Pop’s been so much to our game, to our coaches. Anytime we go to a coaches’ meeting, he’s the one that steps up and makes sure we get what we’re suppose to get,” he then added.

San Antonio are now 2-2 without Popovich, but have shown promise under Mitch Johnson’s leadership this week

Pop, who is currently leading a historic career as he leads with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins after conquering five NBA titles, is now leading the club this 2024-25 campaign is his 29th in charge as head coach, all with San Antonio.

Despite not having Popovich since Saturday, the Texan team was still able to defeat Minnesota 113 to 103, with a brilliant 25-point performance from Keldon Johnson and of course, a masterclass from Chris Paul who dropped 15 points and handed out 13 assists. The Spurs are now 2-2 without the legendary tactician.

“Mitch did a great job, man,” the veteran said after Saturday’s victory. “I think our whole coaching staff [did]. Things happen within this league all the time and just like with the players, it’s next man. So, shoutout to Mitch; he did a great job tonight.”

Before Monday’s game against the Clippers, Johnson also addressed the elephant in the room. “I just want to start off by saying that Pop’s impact on our organization from the players that he’s coached and the staff that’s worked with him in the community of San Antonio,” Mitch said. “It’s hard to articulate or put into words, and if I tried it would not do it justice.”