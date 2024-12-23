By the way that Victor Wembanyama has been playing this season, you can pretty much guarantee that each game he plays he is going to break some kind of record. If not, by the time a Spurs match is over, he will surely have produced some sort of historical stat line.

This has been the case in the past couple of contests, especially in San Antonio’s 114-94 win against Portland this Saturday night. The French center became only the sixth player in history -and the youngest- to ever record 30 points and 10 blocks in a game, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (5) David Robinson (3) Artis Gilmore, Dwight Howard and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The superstar, who also added 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 30 minutes, blocked a shot for every three minutes he was on the court this weekend. The versatile big man also dropped in four of his eight 3-pointers, making him the first to ever block 10 shots and hit four 3s in the same game.

Victor Wembanyama has more career blocks than 91.1% of all players in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/lYGJbJLTTt — StatMamba (@StatMamba) December 22, 2024

Let’s get a little context here, because his rim protection and shooting efficiency is nothing short of unprecedented. Wembanyama has now half of the league’s four 10-block games since 2019, while reaching 200-career shot from beyond the arc faster than players like James Harden, Ray Allen, and the all-time three-point shooter, Stephen Curry.

This is not only a sign of the modern basketball game, as it has become common in the past years to have so many shots from range. However, it also shows the transformation of the center guard, who not only defends and shoots, but also assists as a strong playmaker.

Wemby has been sinking 34.9 of his attempts from threes, making him a pretty decent shooter in his sophomore campaign. Nevertheless, none of this would matter if the team was losing, but the Spurs have actually upped their game in the past month, currently sitting 9th in the Western Conference.

The San Antonio club are now 15-13 and have won four of their last five outings. After many years missing out of playoff action, if the regular season ended today, they would be earning a spot in the Play-in Tournament. As for the 20-year-old, qualifying for the postseason would help him build his case for an All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year.