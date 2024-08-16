Victor Wembanyama reveals which NBA star was his ‘childhood idol’

Victor Wembanyama, the 7’4” French sensation who has quickly become one of the NBA’s most exciting young talents, recently shared a personal story. In a recent interview on a French network, the San Antonio Spurs player revealed that Kevin Durant, the legendary forward currently playing for the Phoenix Suns, was his childhood idol and the player he admired most growing up.

The connection between Wembanyama and Durant became clear during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the two stars faced off in the highly anticipated gold-medal game. Wembanyama, leading the French national team, found himself directly matched up against his idol in a battle for the top prize.

Although France fell short, losing 98-87 to Team USA, the experience was a defining moment for the young star when Durant came to have a chat with him.

There was a post-game interaction between the two, a moment of mutual respect. “He became my favorite childhood player… I made it clear that I wanted to learn from him, perhaps steal 1 or 2 of his secret techniques,” said the young French player about their conversation.

Durant, who has inspired countless young players, took time to speak with Wembanyama, offering advice, encouragement and consolation. For Wembanyama, it was more than just a conversation—it was the realization of a childhood dream, standing toe-to-toe with the player who had been his hero.

In a league that is always looking for the next big thing, Victor Wembanyama’s rise is a testament to the impact that great players like Durant have on future generations.

With his idol’s guidance and his own extraordinary talent, Wembanyama is poised to become one of the next greats in the NBA, following in the footsteps of the player who inspired him from the very beginning.

Kevin Durant Buys Stake At French Soccer Club Paris Saint-Germain As He Starts Thinking About Retirement

After winning the gold medal for Olympic Basketball in Paris, Kevin Durant has kept himself busy and building a new future. Just days after beating France in the final, it was announced by the press that the Phoenix Suns forward became a minority stakeholder in French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain.

The NBA champion, who is one of the league’s most iconic players, is reportedly contemplating retirement as the league continues to trend younger. At 35, the veteran is still performing at an elite level, but he’s increasingly reflecting on his future in an NBA dominated by rising stars.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and former MVP, has hinted that the evolving landscape of the NBA is influencing his decision. “As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more,” Durant recently said. “I’ve had my time, and now I’m thinking about what’s next for me.”

As emerging talents like Wembanyama take center stage, Durant is considering stepping away. Though he remains strong on the court, the physical and mental demands of maintaining that level of play have him weighing his options.