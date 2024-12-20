San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama delivered a one of a kind 40-piece in Thursday’s overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Wemby goes 42-6-5-4-2 with seven threes to see off Atlanta

It was another special night in the Frost Bank Center as Wembanyama tallied 42 points, six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, two steals and seven threes – becoming the first in league history to record such a statline.

The Frenchman is averaging 27.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.3 blocks over his last 15 games on 50% shooting from the floor and 38% from downtown.

Wembanyama is the first player to average 27 points, ten rebounds, one steal and three blocks over a 15-game span since Anthony Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018.

He was named the inaugural Kia Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month before the game and he’s quickly becoming a consensus top-ten player in the league.

WATCH: Wembanyama takes over in overtime to push Spurs over the line

Victor Wembanyama finishes with 42-6-5-2-4 (13/24 FG, 7/15 3P, +17) This was all in OT: pic.twitter.com/OlNxZgGZcu — NBA University (@NBA_University) December 20, 2024

‘Wemby’ became the first unanimous Rookie of the Year winner since Karl Anthony-Towns and stands tall as the most valuable piece in the country.

All-Star voting opened recently and he is sure to be a lock in the Western Conference while being a runaway winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 20-year-old is without a doubt the next big thing in the NBA and he continues to go from strength to strength after being drafted with the first overall pick in last year’s draft.

If successful, he’ll become the youngest winner of the DPOY award in history at the age of 21 – two years younger than winners like Jaren Jackson Jr, Kawhi Leonard and Dwight Howard.

As per the best online sportsbooks, Wembanyama is already an odds-on price of -250 to win the award.