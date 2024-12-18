Playing in the NBA full time and also competing in international tournaments can be a challenging career, but Victor Wembanyama refuses to ever sacrifice France for the league.

Wembanyama Focused On France

Victor Wembanyama is already one of the biggest superstars in the NBA after just one year in the league, but his physically demanding schedule isn’t getting the better of the Frenchman just yet.

The 20-year-old is averaging 30.3 minutes per game so far in his career, having played 92 games in the league (71 in 2023 and 21 in 2024).

At the end of a busy first season last year, Wembanyama returned home to France where he represented his country in the Paris Olympic Games.

At just 20-years-old Wembanyama led his nation to a Silver medal at the games, with the 7’3 star scoring 26 points and seven rebounds in the final as France lost to team USA.

Victor Wembanyama was fantastic in #Paris2024 leading France to 🥈👏 👽 15.8 PPG

👽 9.7 APG

👽 2.0 SPG

👽 1.7 BPG pic.twitter.com/yJ7rJVcuMn — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2024

Hope For France

Although France fell at the final hurdle, Wembanyama’s performances for his country gave the nation hope for the future and confirmed his superstar potential.

‘Wemby’ returned to NBA action just under two months after the games and despite concerns about the condition of his body after such a demanding campaign, last year’s rookie of the year has missed just five games in 2024 so far.

Speaking this week during a short break for San Antonio, Wembanyama had no doubt in his mind that he wants to compete for France whenever he is able to.

“There is always time to make the French team. You just have to sacrifice a little of your physical preparation for the following season,” Wembanyama said this week. “So yeah, it’s definitely my goal to make the French team every summer.”

Of course last year was Wembanyama’s first in the league and as there was no postseason to speak of in San Antonio, in te future the Frenchman’s body will only be tested more and more.

The prospect of the Spurs being in the playoffs this year also seems pretty bleak, with San Antonio +475 to make the postseason.