LeBron James, the legendary NBA star, recently shared a lighthearted moment regarding his relationship with his son, Bronny James, who is set to join him on the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024-25 season. During an upcoming episode of The Shop, LeBron playfully declared that Bronny would need to refer to him by anything other than “dad” while on the court or at team facilities.

The anticipation surrounding Bronny’s entry into the NBA has been building for years, with fans and analysts eagerly awaiting the moment he would join his father in the league. The 2024 NBA Draft saw that moment come to fruition when the Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round, making him and LeBron the first father-son duo in NBA history to play on the same team.

As the new season approaches, the focus has shifted to how the dynamic between LeBron and Bronny will play out both on and off the court. In typical LeBron fashion, he addressed the situation with humor during a conversation on The Shop, a popular talk show where athletes and celebrities discuss various topics in a barbershop setting.

LeBron made it clear that while Bronny might be his son, their relationship will take on a different tone in the professional environment of the Lakers. “No, he has to call me ‘two-three’ or ‘Bron.’ Or, you know, GOAT if he wants to,” LeBron joked. The tongue-in-cheek comment was met with laughter, but it also highlighted the unique situation they find themselves in.

“It’s up to him, I mean it’s up to him,” LeBron continued, acknowledging that the adjustment might be easier for him than for Bronny. “I’ve been calling him Bronny his entire life, so it’s not like much changes for me.”

The 2024-25 NBA season is set to be one of the most talked-about in recent memory, not just because of LeBron’s pursuit of further solidifying his legacy, but also due to the presence of his son on the same roster. LeBron, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has long been referred to as “The King” and “The GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) by fans and analysts alike. The prospect of Bronny, still early in his career, sharing the court with his father adds a compelling subplot to the Lakers’ season.

While the idea of Bronny calling his father “GOAT” instead of “dad” is all in good fun, it underscores the respect and reverence that surrounds LeBron’s career. For Bronny, however, the upcoming season will be about much more than family dynamics. As a second-round pick, he faces the challenge of carving out his role on a Lakers team that remains focused on contending for a playoff spot.

Bronny’s Role With The Lakers Is Expected To Be A Small One During His Rookie Year, And Should Also Compete in G League

Despite the excitement surrounding Bronny’s arrival, it’s unlikely that he will see significant playing time in his rookie season. The Lakers, with LeBron still at the helm and a roster built around veteran players, are expected to make another push for the playoffs. For Bronny, this season will likely be more about learning and developing under the guidance of his father and the team’s coaching staff.

However, the chance to share the court with LeBron, even in limited minutes, is a unique opportunity that few athletes ever experience. For the fans, the sight of the two Jameses wearing Lakers uniforms together will be a historic moment in the NBA.

LeBron’s joke about being called “GOAT” by his son is more than just a humorous commen. Bronny, who has already garnered significant attention throughout his high school and college years, will now have the chance to create his own legacy in the NBA.

As the season progresses, the father-son dynamic will undoubtedly be a focal point, but so too will the individual performances of both LeBron and Bronny. While LeBron continues to chase championships and further cement his place in basketball history, Bronny will be embarking on his journey, with the guidance and mentorship of one of the greatest to ever play the game.