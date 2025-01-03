VIDEO: Watch Chicago’s Lonzo Ball make his first dunk in 3 years

The Bulls started the year on the wrong foot, as they lost their first match of 2025 in demoralising fashion, beaten by the Wizards by 18 points on Wednesday night. Despite the scoreboard reading 125-107 at the end of the contest, they can at least take home something positive out of this loss.

Lonzo Ball spent two-years-and-a-half on the sidelines as he recovered from knee surgery after knee surgery, and finally made his way to back to the NBA courts this season. The 27-year-old has slowly become his old self and proved just this during Chicago’s last game, when he dunked his first ball in three years.

During the third quarter of their defeat against Washington, he took advantage of rival Jonas Valanciunas’ lack of awareness, stole the ball and handed it to teammate Dale Terry. Lonzo the ran towards the rim, received the ball again and found himself alone below the rim to slam it home.

Not only did the crowd roar, but Bulls fans on social media did as well. “Guys been out for 3 years and he’s the only player out there that looks remotely competent,” @Diogosilva31050 expressed on X.

Ball, who ended Wednesday’s clash with five points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block, knows he still needs to be patient while he continues to improve. “I can do a lot in 20 minutes,” he said. “Obviously, I want to play more, but we’ve got to be smart. It’s gonna be a slow process. I knew that. I just want to play.”

Although he’s thankful to be back and playing without any pain, he knows he can contribute even more to the Chicago club. “It’s a blessing first and foremost just being able to play…But honestly, man, it’s a week-by-week process,” the guard assured.

He then added: “We don’t want to play one night 35 minutes, and then I’m out for the next two weeks. If I could just keep playing 20 and keep being productive on the court and doing my thing with the minutes I have and I got no problem coming off the bench man and just trying to help the team out.”