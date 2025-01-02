VIDEO: Watch D’Angelo Russell drop 22 points in his Nets debut

After being part of a four-player, D’Angelo Russell is back in Brooklyn after being traded out by the Lakers for a second time in his career. The guard, who first player with the Nets in 2017, made his debut this past Wednesday night and dropped 22 points for his new club.

New York is a positive place for the 28-year-old, who first became an All-Star there after averaging 19.0 points and 6.3 assists per game on 43/36/77 shooting splits over two seasons.

Even though the Nets lost in his first game back at the club against the Raptors last night, the former purple and gold guard had a strong impact on the match, also adding 8 assists, 2 blocks and one steal to his stat line. However, he knows there will be an adjustment period for him.

“It’s a good feeling, honestly, to go back somewhere you’re comfortable, somewhere you kind of know the ins and outs a little bit. See some familiar faces. It kind of makes the process a little easier to adjust to. So, I’m just grateful for that,” Russell shared.

Considering that Brooklyn has such a young roster this campaign, the 28-year-old believes his leadership could eventually become a huge asset for the franchise. “I think my last few years have been me focusing on how I can be the best me and lead guys,” D’Angelo said.

“I just think that’s my niche, being able to give a group what they need,” the player added. “I just feel like I recognize what a group may need and try to bridge the gap in any way I can. If that’s vocally, if that’s by my play, if that’s leading, gathering the guys when we’re not on the basketball [court], whatever it may be. Just trying to lead guys in the sense that I’m a guy you can follow if you need that guidance.”

Despite Russell’s 22-point performance, it was Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley who stole the show at the Scotiabank Arena last night

Not only did the guard return after missing his team’s last 22 games, but he also inspired his squad to snap an 11-game losing streak. The 25-year-old’s 21 points and 5 assists couldn’t have come at a better time for the Canadian franchise.

The player talked to the press after recovering from a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.“When you have the game taken away from you for a long time you’re a little bit more grateful. You miss it,” Immanuel said after wishing all the reporters a Happy New Year.

By the end of match, he dribbled a few steps over the Raptors’ logo and then sunk a three-pointer that capped a 25-6 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Nets 130-113 this Wednesday evening.

“We’re trying to build a culture: a culture of winning, enthusiasm, joy and unselfishness. I think that’s just where that comes from,” the combo guard said postgame. “Guys are really happy when other guys are playing well and then winning on top of that, which is the most important thing.”