Max Christie turned into a scorer this Thursday night when his team needed him the most, as Anthony Davis was out with a left ankle sprain. The third-year guard ended the match with a career-best 28 points in the Lakers’ 114-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

“Tonight was a career night for me,” the 21-year-old said after impacting the game on both sides of the floor to secure a home win against Portland at the Crypto.com Arena. “So this is something that I want to hang on to and try to replicate as much as possible.”

Christie pretty much cemented himself as his squad’s newest shooting guard, as all of his attempts were career-highs. The Illinois native dropped 9-of-16 field goal attempts, including five shots from beyond the arc. He also added 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and one block to his stat line.

LeBron & Max Christie were COOKING tonight to secure the W for the @Lakers 🔥@KingJames ties Michael Jordan for most 30 PT games in NBA history 👑 pic.twitter.com/1Ij8d4nBlp — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2025

JJ Redick stated placing Max in the starting lineup on December 8, and the team was thrived because of it. “You have to learn how to be a pro. And by that I mean you have to learn how to do the same things every night to the point where you’re reliable and the coach can’t take you off the court,” the coach said. “And that’s where the growth I’ve seen from Max over the last six to eight weeks [has been].”

With the Trail Blazers defense focused on Austin Reaves, Christie took advantage of the space given. LeBron James, on the other hand, hit a season-high seven three-pointers with only 10 attempts, on his way to 38 points.

After the march he recognized Max’s growth. “He’s putting in the work and it’s paying off for him and [we] got coaches who believe in him,” the 40-year-old said of Christie. “We believe in him, and he was spectacular tonight on both ends of the floor.”

With AD resting his ankle, Los Angeles needed The King to take over this Thursday evening with the squad’s main offensive duties

The oldest player in the league knew he couldn’t fail his team when they needed him the most, especially with co-star Anthony Davis out with an ankle sprain.“AD’s our No.1, No. 2 option,” James assured. “And so when he’s out, we all have to step up our game, including myself.”

With LeBron’s recent 38-point performance, he’s finally tied Michael Jordan for most 30+point games in NBA history. Also, his scoring contribution became the third-most points ever sunk by a player after turning 40 years of age.

“We want him aggressive, shot-ready for three just as much as we want him aggressive to get downhill and put pressure on the rim,” coach Redick said of the all-time NBA leading scorer. “He’s just fantastic. … A couple of possessions that seemed like they were dead possessions and he just bailed us out. Just another 38-point game for LeBron.”