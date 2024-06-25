Rumors have come and gone in Golden State this past year involving Klay Thompson, as his overall performances have fallen down while his contract came to an end this summer. However, it was the team’s general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. who reiterated his stance on the four-time champion, telling the press they want to re-sign him.

“We want him back,” he said, as the franchise continues to find the right formula through their negotiations to keep him in the Bay Area. However, the Warriors are facing a number of roster decisions this offseason as they hope to find their way back into championship contention.

Only problem is, Thompson’s situation is more a sentimental challenge for the Golden State front office, as he’s been a fundamental part of their historic run during this past decade.

“I think being reasonable and rational, that’s always how I’m going to operate but to say about a guy like Klay Thompson, who’s meant so much to this franchise, to completely strip the emotion away from it, I think that’s almost impossible,” Dunleavy shared during his pre-draft news conference this Monday.

Now with the new rules of the collective bargaining agreement that started last summer, both the franchise and the athlete were allowed to start negotiating as soon as the NBA Finals came to an end. However, sources have told ESPN that there hasn’t been too much communication between both sides.

It seems that the final say will ultimately be on Klay’s court, even though reports have surfaced suggesting he plans to test free agency before making up his mind. “I think it’s about what the right thing that works for the franchise and the player and the role he is in.

“Factoring all of those things in is what’s most important, and that’s what is taking place and what we’re looking at. … There are probably varying degrees of what that value is, but that’s on me to figure out what the right amount is for our team,” Dunleavy assured.

Golden State must also decide what will be Chris Paul’s fate inside the franchise, as they have until Friday to make up their minds

Thompson’s fate isn’t the only one at stake in San Francisco, as the organization also must decide what will happen with Chris Paul, who has a $30 million non-guaranteed salary for the upcoming campaign. Golden State has until this Friday to waive him or pick up this option.

“We’re looking through everything,” Dunleavy revealed about the veteran guard’s situation. “A lot of options are still on the table in terms of keeping Chris. Obviously there’s a scenario where he gets waived … but I’d say everything is open.”

Now that the Warriors have assured $8 million for Kevin Looney this Monday, plus Paul’s non-guaranteed contract, the team has $175 million in salary left for the 2024-25 NBA season. Owner Joe Lacob has expressed before that he wishes to duck under the luxury tax, despite Dunleavy’s assessment.

“It’s about being smart about it,” the GM explained on Monday. “It’s more like if there’s a point to go over the tax or one of the aprons, then we will do it. The most important thing to [Lacob] is winning. He’s shown that. You just have to be careful with the new rules.”