Golden State just confirmed the first trade of this season’s transfer window as they acquire superstar Dennis Schroder that should boost their roster’s depth after an injury-plagued start of the campaign. The club also gained a protected second-round 2025 NBA Draft pick from the Nets via the Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn squad, on the other hand, made this trade in exchange for guards De’Anthony Melton, who recently fell to a season-ending injury, and 23-year-old Reece Beekman. The Warriors also included three second-round draft picks for 2026, 2028, and 2029, who are now headed to New York.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Melton’s ACL injury was devastating to their plans this season. “[The injury] changed everything,” he assured. “De’Anthony was a guy who could help get us organized offensively as a secondary ball handler, pick-and-roll guy, but also be an on-ball defender, spot-up shooter. We’re mixing and matching around his absence for sure.

Dennis Schroder has officially completed the NBA rainbow challenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/0Wv152u4ev — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) December 15, 2024

“But I love the guys on this team, on this roster. I think we have a lot of depth, and yes, we’re mixing and matching, but that’s what is required right now, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

As for Schroder, Kerr emphasised on his toughness and skill, and recalled how the German international has beaten his teams in many occasions. “I’m thrilled, I told Dennis today he kicked my ass on three different continents, if you can’t beat them, join them.

“22 playoffs, I told him he was brilliant against us, with the Lakers, watching him in FIBA the last two summers, Philippines, then we played them in London in an exhibition game. He’s a gamer, a competitor, pick-and-roll player, two-way player,” the tactician noted.

As for the point guard’s new role within the Golden State squad, Kerr explained how they will evaluate many possibilities. “We’ll see how it all shakes out,” he said. “He’ll be here tomorrow, get his physical and practice the next two days. And then, as a staff, we gotta talk about everything. Changing our starting lineup almost nightly, searching. But he would be a perfect fit to start next to Steph. We gotta see how it all plays out.”

Stephen Curry also commented on his club’s most recent trade and expressed his excitement for having “a true competitor” alongside him in Golden State

After the team’s Sunday match against the Mavericks at Chase Center, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry highlighted Schroder’s skills as well as how quick this trade came to be. According to the all-time NBA three-point leader, he’s excited because the German international is a creative force on the floor.

“It happened pretty quick to be honest, excited about the opportunity to play with a guy you played against for a long time. He’s a true competitor, creates, scores, runs an offense or whole lineup. So excited to see him plug in. You know, a guy I could probably play with in the backcourt and handle a lot of ball handler responsibilities when I’m off the court,” Curry expressed.

However, the veteran guard also believes Dennis can impact on the other side of the floor, explaining how their new recruit will help with the Warriors’ defensive responsibilities. Steph explained why his new teammate’s adaptation should be a smooth one into the team’s system.

“Gives us another guy that can attack at defense, and on the other side, he loves to compete. He digs into our defense. Should be a seamless transition for him, and we’ll see how it looks,” Curry concluded on Sunday.