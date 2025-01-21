Warriors’ Draymond Green Out At Least 1 Week With Calf Injury

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least a week because of a mild calf strain, the team announced Monday.

Green suffered the injury three minutes into Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Warriors won that game 122-114 but got blown out 125-85 by the Boston Celtics on Monday. It was Golden State’s most lopsided home loss in 40 years.

Saturday’s game was Green’s first since returning from a three-game absence due to illness and a back issue.

“Steph and Dray have such a connection that when they’re together out there, they’re playing their game and we’re playing our game,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before the Celtics game. “As soon as Draymond leaves the floor, it becomes a different game.”

Warriors’ Injury Woes

Golden State is already without Jonathan Kuminga, who injured his right ankle on Jan. 4 and was given a timeline of at least three weeks before a possible return.

Brandon Podziemski has been out since Dec. 28 due to an abdominal injury while Kyle Anderson also picked up a glute injury and hasn’t played since Jan. 13.

Golden State is 3-5 when Green is not in the lineup.

Murky Outlook For Dub Nation

The Warriors have made clear they won’t act out of desperation and so this next week could test Steph Curry’s patience in a big way.

Moses Moody was the only player besides Curry to reach double-figures against Boston. Dennis Schroder has not been able to find the success he had with Brooklyn from earlier this season and Buddy Hield has blown hot and cold.

Andrew Wiggins should be the most reliable player in the meantime but it shows just how short of options the Warriors have looked for a while offensively and even more so now.

Golden State will hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings next, followed by what could be a pivotal six-game home stand against the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Orlando Magic.

The Warriors will certainly want to at least fully healthy for what follows after that, when they play 12 of 14 games on the road.