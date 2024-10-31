Warriors Exercise Brandin Podziemski’s Third-Year Option

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday in a press release that they have exercised their third-year option on shooting guard Brandin Podziemski. His $3.68 million salary for the 2025-26 season is now guaranteed.

Golden State Warriors reserve guard Brandin Podziemski signed a four-year, $16 million rookie-scale contract in July 2023

Podziemski, 21, also holds a fourth-year option valued at $5.67 million. He’s currently making $3.51 million this season. This is all part of the four-year, $16 million rookie-scale contract he signed in July 2023.

Under the terms of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the first two years of a first-round draft pick’s contract are guaranteed. The third and fourth year of the contract are the team’s option.

The 6-foot-5 Podziemski was selected 19th overall by Golden State in the 2023 NBA draft out of Santa Clara. In 74 games (28 starts) of his rookie 2023-24 season, he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest.

Warriors Exercise Contract Option On Brandin Podziemski pic.twitter.com/5OqIl0MNny — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2024

Podziemski had 17 games with at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists with the Warriors. That was the second-most such games among rookies behind San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (23).

Through five games (two starts) this season, Podziemski is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 29.2 minutes per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field, 20.7% from 3-point range, and 50% at the free throw line.

Podziemski recorded a plus/minus of +34 with zero points, the fourth best in a single NBA game

Additionally, his true shooting percentage (41.9%) and usage percentage (19.7%) are both impressive numbers for a guard who’s played just 146 minutes this season.

The Wisconsin native also ranks eighth in defensive win shares (0.3) and 15th in defensive rating (102.3).

In Golden State’s 139-104 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday, Podziemski recorded a plus/minus of +34 with zero points scored.

In fact, he posted the fourth-best plus/minus in a single NBA game where a player finished with zero points. The second-year guard tied Voshon Lenard.

Both Lenard and Podziemski trail Andrew Bogut (+42), Miles McBride (+39), and Marcus Smart (+36) on the league’s all-time list. They also lead Brook Lopez (+33) and Lamar Odom (+32).

Podziemski then went on to score a season-high 19 points in Tuesday night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished 8-of-18 (44.4%) shooting from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

The Warriors play the Rockets in Houston on Saturday.