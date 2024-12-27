Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, who exited the Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers with 9:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, underwent an MRI earlier on Thursday. The MRI confirmed that Payton has suffered a mild strain of his left calf. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Payton, 32, first injured his left calf in a win at Minnesota on Nov. 21. He missed Monday’s loss to Indiana Pacers but returned to play in the loss to the Lakers. He was seen limping off the floor before heading to the locker room. The Warriors have lost 11 of their last 14 games since starting the season 12-3.

Payton is one of the Warriors’ best perimeter defenders, ranking 20th in the NBA this season in steals per 36 minutes (2.0). However, he has struggled shooting from beyond the arc, going just 5-of-32 (15.6%).

Through 28 games (four starts) this campaign, Payton is averaging 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 minutes per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field and 60% at the foul line.

Payton will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The nine-year veteran is currently signed to a three-year, $26.15 million contract. He’s also eligible for a veteran extension through June 30.

Golden State is hoping to turn its season around, but injuries continue to pile on week after week.

The Warriors announced Thursday that Stephen Curry will sit out the first game of a back-to-back set when the team visits the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Coach Steve Kerr had said Curry could miss one of the team’s next two games to manage his health. The 10-time All-Star reportedly has been dealing with bilateral pain in his knees.

Draymond Green is also questionable for the game because of a left lower back contusion.

Ahead of upcoming games on the schedule, the Warriors have discussed the prospect of keeping the minutes down for both Curry and Green.

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Curry and the Warriors held a pregame players-only meeting before their Christmas matchup with the Lakers to address their recent struggles.