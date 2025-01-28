Warriors injury update: Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) is out until after the trade deadline

Golden State’s last game was on Saturday vs. the Lakers. The Warriors lost 118-108 and the team is 4-6 in their last 10. For the 2024-25 season, Golden State is 22-23, 11th in the Western Conference.

On January 4, PF Jonathan Kuminga injured his ankle against the Grizzlies. The 22-year-old has missed the Warriors last 11 games. Recently, Kuminga was re-evaluated and is not expected to return until after the trade deadline.

The Warriors need Jonathan Kuminga’s production back on the court

In the 2021 NBA draft, Jonathan Kuminga was the seventh overall pick by the Warriors. As a rookie, Kuminga played a smaller role for Golden State. However, he was still part of their championship roster in 2022 and has plenty of playoff experience. The 2024-25 season is Kuminga’s fourth year with the Warriors. This season, Kuminga has played in 32 of their 45 games and has 10 starts. He’s averaging a career-high (16.8) points and (5.0) rebounds per game.

Since January 4, Kuminga has been out for Golden State with an ankle injury. He’s missed 11 games in a row and Tuesday night vs. Utah will be his 12th. Reports state that Kuminga will be out until after the trade deadline. That’s at least another week if all goes well for Kuminga. He is making progress to being back in a regular season game. Next week, he will light on-court individual workouts. Without Jonantham Kuminga, head coach Steve Kerr has used an assortment of players to fill those minutes.

Kuminga is averaging (26.0) minutes per game in 2024-25. Players like Mosses Moody, Lindy Waters III, and Gui Santos have seen extended playing time while Kumina is out. In the 11 straight games that Kuminga has missed, the Warriors are 4-7. Golden State is home on Tuesday night to face a struggling Utah Jazz. According to odds via BetOnline, the Warriors are favored by 12 points.

