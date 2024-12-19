The Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers topped the list of the NBA’s most valuable franchises this year, Sportico announced in its annual assessment Wednesday.

The Warriors are worth $9.14 billion, topping both the Knicks ($8.3 billion) and the Lakers ($8.07 billion), according to the report. Golden State is also the second-most valuable franchise out of the four U.S. major sports, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys ($10.3 billion).

Per Field Level Media, the assessments include ownership’s real estate and team-related businesses, such as WNBA franchises. Among the top-10 NBA franchises, only the Lakers and Boston Celtics don’t control their venues.

Rank NBA Team 2024 Valuation 1-Year Value Increase 1.) Golden State Warriors $9.14 billion 10% 2.) New York Knicks $8.3 billion 12% 3.) Los Angeles Lakers $8.07 billion 10% 4.) Brooklyn Nets $5.7 billion 43% 5.) Los Angeles Clippers $5.68 billion 25% 6.) Boston Celtics $5.66 billion 11% 7.) Chicago Bulls $5.56 billion 15% 8.) Miami Heat $5 billion 20% 9.) Houston Rockets $4.77 billion 18% 10.) Toronto Raptors $4.66 billion 13% 11.) Philadelphia 76ers $4.57 billion 11% 12.) Dallas Mavericks $4.46 billion 11% 13.) Phoenix Suns $4.32 billion 8% 14.) Sacramento Kings $4.11 billion 19% 15.) Atlanta Hawks $4.07 billion 21% 16.) Denver Nuggets $4.06 billion 19% 17.) Washington Wizards $3.98 billion 20% 18.) Cleveland Cavaliers $3.95 billion 23% 19.) Milwaukee Bucks $3.91 billion 22% 20.) San Antonio Spurs $3.79 billion 15% 21.) Indiana Pacers $3.74 billion 14% 22.) Utah Jazz $3.67 billion 13% 23.) Portland Trail Blazers $3.6 billion 10% 24.) Oklahoma City Thunder $3.55 billion 15% 25.) Orlando Magic $3.46 billion 11% 26.) Detroit Pistons $3.45 billion 11% 27.) Charlotte Hornets $3.39 billion 13% 28.) Minnesota Timberwolves $3.29 billion 12% 29.) New Orleans Pelicans $3.09 billion 14% 30.) Memphis Grizzlies $3.06 billion 9%

According to Sportico, NBA teams have a higher value-to-revenue ratio than those of any other major U.S. sports league. On that list, MLS is second, followed by the NFL, the NHL, the WNBA, the NWSL and MLB.

The average NBA team is worth $4.6 billion, a 15% increase over last year and nearly twice the worth from four years ago. The Warriors’ value likely went up 10% from 2023 because their affiliated WNBA expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, is set to begin its inaugural season next year.

Additionally, the Knicks had a 12% increase, and the Lakers had a 10% climb. The Brooklyn Nets are fourth on the list with a $5.7 billion value, a rise of 43% from the club’s 13th-place ranking last year.

Per Sportico, Billboard cited the Nets’ Barclays Center as the world’s highest-grossing arena in April, finishing No. 6 overall in the world to give the team its league-high increase.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Los Angeles Clippers ($5.68 billion), the for-sale Boston Celtics ($5.66 billion), the Chicago Bulls ($5.56 billion), the Miami Heat ($5 billion), the Houston Rockets ($4.77 billion), and the Toronto Raptors ($4.66 billion).

The bottom three on the list are the Minnesota Timberwolves ($3.29 billion), the New Orleans Pelicans ($3.09 billion), and the Memphis Grizzlies ($3.06 billion).