Warriors Open To Trading Protected 2025 First-Round Pick

In the event that the Golden State Warriors find the perfect All-Star to pair with Stephen Curry, the team is reportedly willing to trade its protected 2025 first-round pick before the Feb. 6 deadline.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported Wednesday that the Warriors “floated” their first-round pick around the league “as a potential sweetener if the right deal were to materialize.”

Slater and Thompson added that Golden State doesn’t see much downside in giving up a protected first-rounder in the upcoming draft. This is mainly because the team doesn’t seem interested in the prospects projected to land near the end of the first round.

The trade deadline is a week away. Here's some of what we're hearing about the Warriors. With ⁦@ThompsonScribe⁩



“The protection and timing of the pick is important,” Slater and Thompson wrote. “League sources say the Warriors aren’t necessarily enamored with the prospects predicted to land in the back end of the first round, so losing a pick in the late teens for even a valuable rotation piece could prove plenty worth it.

“Once it conveys, they’d retain full control of their 2026 first-rounder for any possible deals this summer. If it didn’t convey, that would mean the Warriors tumbled into the lottery and retained a high-value draft pick in a top-loaded draft that could either be moved or used. The downside is relatively minimal.”

Golden State Is Back In The Jimmy Butler Sweepstakes?

This development comes after Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that Golden State was “one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler.”

Although Butler has caused a lot of unnecessary drama with the Miami Heat this season, he is a proven playoff star who would provide the Warriors extra offensive firepower.

If not Butler, maybe the Warriors could work out a trade for another impact player ahead of the deadline that wouldn’t cost them their long-term future.

Simply put, it might not be the best idea to trade for a disgruntled player who’s been suspended three times by his own team. Then again, the Bay Area could be a possible fit for Butler.

After all, Golden State has already had to deal with the shenanigans of Draymond Green in the past.