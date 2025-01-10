Warriors teammates call Draymond Green the squad’s ‘heart and soul’

Golden State returned to victory this Thursday night in Detroit, where they beat the Pistons in a tight 107-104 win. The victory was much needed for a team which has lost 15 of their last 22 games, and their own coach Steve Kerr had even explained they were going through a “crisis of confidence.”

According to many inside the squad, Draymond Green is one of the main reasons why they feel inspired to take the Warriors back to the top of the league. As Buddy Hield explained it, “he’s the heart and soul of the team.”

The way he puts it, is that “he’s mastered defense, like Steph [Curry] mastered offense,” he said, before adding, “You hear people talk about it from watching it from the outside but when you’re in the present with him, the way he’s so vocal, the way he talks and everybody listens, everybody just follows. He just has this competitive edge, this competitive spirit that’s unmatched.”

"He's the heart and soul of the team." Buddy explains what makes Draymond such an integral Warriors piece pic.twitter.com/jvChY1YFri — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2024

The truth is, Green has contributed immensely as a rebounder, playmaker and even as a perimeter shooter in recent years. His coach is the first to recognize this: “He’s still one of the best defenders in the world, that’s for sure. Draymond has a unique ability to be physical without fouling. It’s because he’s so smart, knows the angles and understands how to use his strength and long arms to make people have to shoot over him.”

Draymond’s list of accolades are impressive. He’s not only been selected to a franchise record of eight All-Defensive teams and then named Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, but he also leads his team in blocks per game and is holding his matchups to a 43.1% shooting on 413 field goal attempts.

Even his rivals show respect for his game. “When Draymond’s at his best, it’s a good balance between being ultra-aggressive, on edge and a cerebral monster,” said his former teammate Kevin Durant. “He’s found that balance and you can tell by this season that he’s playing some of his best ball. He’s shooting the ball extremely well.”

The four-time champion is one of only six Western Conference frontcourt player to average at least 6 rebounds and 5 assists per match this season. Green is also enjoying one of the best three-point shooting campaigns of his veteran career, while dropping in 37.1% of his shots from beyond the arc on 3.9 attempts per contest.