The Golden State Warriors could reunite with Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Durant with Golden State became a two-time Finals MVP against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals. There’s a chance that the 17-year veteran could return to the Bay Area.

Warriors Trade Rumors: Golden State Sends Wiggins, Kuminga, Looney, Payton, And Two First-Round Picks To Suns For Durant

The Warriors didn’t need Durant when they acquired him in 2016, but they need him now. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a four-for-one deal that requires the Suns to waive a pair of contracts in the process.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

As Hughes pointed out, this return package from Golden State gives Phoenix a potential star in Kuminga, $17.1 million in expiring salary between Payton and Looney, a starting-caliber 3-and-D wing in Wiggins, and two first-rounders.

Those assets wouldn’t remove Bradley Beal’s five-year, $251.02 million contract from the books, but they give Phoenix the opportunity to add depth around Devin Booker.

Beal is also not expected to waive his no-trade clause, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Sources close to Beal say he “has steadfastly maintained he wants to hold on to his no-trade clause, even if he ever approves a trade from Phoenix.”

Durant Would Have To Ask The Suns For A Trade

If Durant decides to ask the Suns for a trade, which would have to happen for this deal to work, this package could potentially provide Phoenix with a better future outlook.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Durant will become eligible to sign a two-year, $123.8 million extension in the months ahead. Since he’s waiting to ink a new deal, the 14-time All-Star forward will earn an extra $64.3 million.

Durant, 36, is currently signed to a four-year, $194.22 million contract. His deal includes $6.27 million in total incentives. The two-time Finals MVP is earning $51.17 million this season and is slated to make $54.7 million in 2025-26.

The Suns acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the February 2023 trade deadline.

Through 32 games (all starts) this season, Durant has averaged 27.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 36.1 minutes per contest while shooting 52.2% from the floor, 37.6% from deep, and 82.5% at the foul line.