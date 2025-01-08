The Golden State Warriors reportedly are not interested in trading for New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson, who reportedly could be moved before the league’s Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Warriors Trade Rumors: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Is Injury Prone, Owed Over $110 Million Through 2027-28

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears reported Tuesday in an appearance on KNBR 680’s “Murph & Markus” that Williamson is not on Golden State’s radar, and reasons why could stem from his injury history and higher salary.

“I also did hear that Zion’s not on the [Warriors’] radar,” Spears told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “Which, I know others might feel differently, but probably a good thing.

“Because with Zion, you just don’t know what you’re going to get and when he’s going to be healthy, and his [salary cap] number’s rather high as well. I just think the Warriors in the end will get someone in a very creative way. They actually have to.”

In just seven games (all starts) with the Pelicans this season, Williamson has averaged 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 30.6 minutes per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field, 25% from 3-point range, and 63.8% at the free throw line.

Golden State Has Three Tradeable First-Round Picks, Two Second-Rounders, And Expiring Contracts

A left hamstring strain caused Williamson to miss several games with New Orleans, and this injury came after he appeared in a career-high 70 games last season. But a number of teams are not taking any chances on Williamson. He’s currently in the second season of his five-year, $197.23 million deal.

The Warriors are searching for an All-Star to pair with Steph Curry, but that player will likely not be Williamson. Golden State has three tradable first-round picks and two second-rounders. The team also has expiring contracts in Gary Payton II ($9 million) and Kevon Looney ($7 million).

In December, the Warriors acquired guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. Golden State also received a 2025 second-round pick (via Miam) from the Nets, while Brooklyn was sent Reece Beekman and three second-round picks (2026 and 2028 via Atlanta, 2029 via Golden State) in the deal.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, teams are expected to show interest in Warriors veteran forward Jonathan Kuminga and second-year guard Brandin Podziemski. However, Kuminga’s ankle injury, which he sustained last weekend, will keep him sidelined for at least three weeks.