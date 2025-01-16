NBA Headlines

Warriors trade rumors: Several front-court players are being monitored by Golden State

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

January 16, 2025

With a 116-115 win on the road on Wednesday night, the Warriors are back to. 500 at 20-20. The team is 10th in the Western Conference roughly halfway through the 2024-25 season. Recently, Golden State’s MVP PG Steph Curry made public comments about the team long-term. 

Curry told the media that it was not in the Warriors’ best interest to go out and make a big-time trade at the deadline. The all-star knows Golden State is not the same championship contender they once were. Instead of making a trade the team could regret, Curry urged them to hold on to their assets. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reported a few front-court players the Warriors could attempt to trade for. They include Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, and Robert Williams.

Will the Warriors make a move ahead of the trade deadline?


In terms of talent in the front-court, the Warriors leave a lot to be desired. Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis are the starters down low for Golden State. However, Green is nowhere near the player he once was. He will be 35 years old in March and his production is not where it used to be. As a second-year pro, Jackson-Davis is still trying to find his way in the NBA. That’s why Mike Scotto of HoopsHype suggested the Warriors are looking to improve their frontcourt.

Scotto mentioned several veteran players that could make a difference for Golden State. The first he mentioned was Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls. He is in the second-to-last season of a three-year, $60 million deal. Additionally, Scotto mentioned Jonas Valanciunas as a potential trade candidate. He parted ways with New Orleans this offseason and signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Wizards. That’s a contract that Golden State could handle if they did trade for the big man. Utah’s John Collis is one the last season of a five-year deal and has a player option in 2025-26. All of the previously mentioned players would be an upgrade compared to the production the Warriors are currently getting from their frontcourt. The NBA trade deadline is on February 6.