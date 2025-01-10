Warriors vs. Pacers Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets highlights a Friday night showdown between two playoff hopefuls.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors head to Indianapolis for a cross-conference showdown with the Indiana Pacers. Both teams are navigating tightly contested seasons, with Indiana holding a 20-18 record, including a solid 10-6 mark at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Golden State, at 19-18, has been slightly less consistent on the road, standing at 9-8 away from Chase Center.

These two teams are no strangers, with the Pacers claiming a 111-105 victory over the Warriors in San Francisco just two weeks ago. Against the spread (ATS), Golden State matches their overall record at 19-18, while Indiana is 18-19-1 on the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in what promises to be another compelling chapter in this cross-conference battle.

NBA Best Bets for Warriors vs. Pacers

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Warriors vs. Pacers odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Jan. 10.

Spread

Pacers -9

Pacers -9 Moneyline

Warriors +330, Pacers -375

Warriors +330, Pacers -375 Over/Under

221.5

221.5 Game Time

7:0 p.m. ET

7:0 p.m. ET Location

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN How To Watch

NBCS-BA

The Indiana Pacers are hitting their stride, fueled by an offense that has become their identity. Ranked 10th in scoring at 115.6 points per game, the Pacers also sit fourth in field-goal percentage (48.9%) and eighth in three-point accuracy (37.4%). This team thrives on balance and ball movement, with seven players averaging double figures. Pascal Siakam leads the way with 19.8 points per game, while Tyrese Haliburton orchestrates the offense, dishing out 8.9 assists per contest. Alongside Bennedict Mathurin, they form the core of a dynamic and efficient attack.

This offense will face a stiff challenge against the Golden State Warriors, a team built on defensive grit. Even with the statuses of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green uncertain, the Warriors remain a disciplined and formidable unit on that end of the floor.

But the Pacers come into this game riding a wave of momentum. Their balance and depth have powered them through recent matchups, and Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking could be the key to unlocking Golden State’s defense. Indiana, red-hot and confident, is poised to keep rolling. At home, they have the tools and the form to win and cover against a Warriors squad with more questions than answers.

Tyrese Haliburton | G | Pacers – Over 8.5 Assists (-115)

Tyrese Haliburton has transformed his season following a dreadful start. In January, the Pacers’ star guard is shining, averaging 24.8 points and 11 assists per game—numbers that reflect his growing command of the offense. His consistency has also leveled out, particularly between home and road games, making him a more reliable force for Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton (last 10 games) 95 ASSISTS

10 TURNOVERS

9.5 AST/TO RATIO GENERATIONAL POINT GUARD pic.twitter.com/uYcjogv7JU — 🆁🆄🆂🆃🆈 (@PacersStatsMuse) January 9, 2025

Tonight, Haliburton faces a Warriors squad playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Golden State’s lengthy injury report, coupled with Steph Curry’s recent pattern of sitting out one game in these situations, creates an opening for Haliburton to exploit. His assists prop, set at 8.5, becomes an intriguing target. While Haliburton has cleared that number in just half of his games this season, his track record against the Warriors tells a different story. In their last three meetings, he dished out 11, 11, and 12 assists, finding seams in their defense with ease.

With Golden State likely tired and shorthanded, Haliburton is poised to pick apart their defense once again. Expect him to thrive as a playmaker and leader, steering the Pacers in a matchup that matches his strengths.

