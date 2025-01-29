Warriors will retire Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey next month

Just as Joe Lacob had anticipated when Andre Igoudala first announced his retirement from professional basketball last year, the Warriors will hang up his No. 9 jersey to the rafters and will retire it in his memory. This special ceremony is set to take place on February 23, when they face the Mavericks at Chase Center.

We are less than a month away from this matchup against Dallas which will be held that Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. Andre’s No. 9 will join Golden State icons Alvin Attles (No. 16), Rick Barry (No. 24), Wilt Chamberlain (No. 16), Tom Meschery (No. 14), Chris Mullin (No. 17) and Nate Thurmond (No. 42) in the San Francisco arena.

Igoudala is a four-time NBA champion who earned the 2015 NBA Finals MVP with the Warriors, a team he played for in 452 career regular-season games, in which he started in 83 of those contests. During this time, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 26.0 minutes per game over eight seasons.

The recently retired star also competed in 111 playoff games (40 of which were starts) with the California club, averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 28.5 minutes. Back in October, he explained why he decided to hang up his basketball shoes.

“It’s just the right time,” Iguodala said. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, [I’m] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years.”

Andre participated in 19 NBA seasons in total, but the team he played and achieved most were the Warriors, with 8 years. At the start of his career, he also spent 8 seasons in Philadelphia, but achieved very little with the 76ers.

He also wore the Miami Heat jersey for two years from 2019 to 2021, and one lone campaign with the Denver Nuggets. The 41-year-old averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game throughout his entire NBA career.