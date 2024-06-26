Warriors would only entertain trading Jonathan Kuminga for the right price

For years now, Golden State has shown much resistance about not trading their rising star Jonathan Kuminga, who after three campaigns in the Bay Area has proved his potential, but is still yet to unlock it. Despite the player’s development, sources around the Warriors camp suggest they would trade him out for the right price.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, for example, they would consider exchanging the 21-year-old for an All-NBA player. “The Golden State Warriors have several upcoming items on the offseason agenda, including Klay Thompson’s free agency, attempting to extend forward Jonathan Kuminga, and figuring out whether to guarantee Kevon Looney’s salary for the upcoming season,” he wrote.

“Kuminga will likely be a Warrior going forward unless he’s needed in a trade package for an All-NBA player, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto reported at the start of the week. One of their priorities is also to earn as many titles as possible before stars like Stephen Curry finally retire.

There are currently big names being thrown around the speculation game in Golden State, as Jimmy Butler and Paul George are just a few that have been tied to trade rumors. However, acquiring any of these athletes would require saying goodbye to the young forward.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy also attended the press at his pre-draft conference, and revealed that the market is open and very busy. “Everybody is making calls right now, whether it’s on future draft picks or current players,” he said on Monday.

“Everybody is trying to get better, and so everybody is exploring and asking. It’s good that the phones are ringing and there’s interest in our guys. That’s a good sign for kind of the level and quality that they are at,” the GM admitted. “Doesn’t mean we are too engaged with it, though.”

Kuming improved his overall averages in every department in his third year, as he also saw his game time increase plenty since last season. This past campaign with the Warriors, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 74 games (46 starts).

Warriors Are Looking For The Right Formula To Keep Klay Thompson: ‘We Want Him Back’

Rumors have come and gone in Golden State this past year involving Klay Thompson, as his overall performances have fallen down while his contract came to an end this summer. However, it was the team’s general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. who reiterated his stance on the four-time champion, telling the press they want to re-sign him.

“We want him back,” he said, as the franchise continues to find the right formula through their negotiations to keep him in the Bay Area. However, the Warriors are facing a number of roster decisions this offseason as they hope to find their way back into championship contention.

Only problem is, Thompson’s situation is more a sentimental challenge for the Golden State front office, as he’s been a fundamental part of their historic run during this past decade.

“I think being reasonable and rational, that’s always how I’m going to operate but to say about a guy like Klay Thompson, who’s meant so much to this franchise, to completely strip the emotion away from it, I think that’s almost impossible,” Dunleavy shared during his pre-draft news conference this Monday.