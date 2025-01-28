WATCH: Anthony Davis Has Historic 21 Point, 11 Rebound 1st Quarter

Anthony Davis dominated the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets in historic fashion before finishing with 42 points and 23 rebounds.

The Los Angeles Lakers center was red hot from the opening tip-off, racking up 21 points and 11 rebounds in just the first quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2023) is the only other player to record a 20-10 quarter since 2000. In fact, it is only the second 20-10 quarter of the entire play-by-play era (since 1996-97 season).

The Lakers defeated the Hornets 112-107 in a game where LaMelo Ball was forced to leave in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

List of players with 20/10 in a quarter since 2000: — Anthony Davis (tonight)

— Giannis Antetokounmpo

Davis First Quarter To Remember

Matched up against Hornets center Mark Williams, Davis had it all working on Monday night.

The jumper was falling, he was getting out in transition for lobs, and finishing on the pick-and-roll with ease. He made his first six field goal attempts and shot 9-for-12 in the quarter.

A heat check spinning fadeaway was probably the highlight encapsulating just how much of a zone he was in.

AD In An Absolute Zone

Over the last four games, Davis is averaging 32.8 points, 15.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 blocks. He has also shot at least 50 percent or better from the field in each of those games.

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers have won four in a row. At 26-18, they are now fifth in the Western conference and just a game behind the Denver Nuggets for home court advantage in the playoffs.

Monday night was the fifth time in his NBA career that Davis recorded at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

“Locked in and dominant from start to finish,” LeBron James said of Davis’ performance after the game. “He carried us in our first game on the East coast [road trip]. He had it all going.”